Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 214.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

CSL opened at $418.29 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $210.89 and a one year high of $430.21. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.17.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

