Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires 179 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.66 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.45 and its 200-day moving average is $105.55. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.