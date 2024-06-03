Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires 6,921 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 29,113 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 89,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

