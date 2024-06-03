Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 405 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $1,078,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 61,683.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 231,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 313,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,262 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE APO opened at $116.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.39. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $119.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on APO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

