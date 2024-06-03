Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VUG opened at $352.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $357.59.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

