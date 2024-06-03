Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Cuts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 2.4% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $15,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $103.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $104.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.14. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 103.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.