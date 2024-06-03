Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,936 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $41.03 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64. The company has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

