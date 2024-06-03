Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 235,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL opened at $54.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $54.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

