Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 645,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,468,000 after buying an additional 343,913 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 69,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,569 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $81.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average is $76.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

