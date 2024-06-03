Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VO opened at $244.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

