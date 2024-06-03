Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,545,000. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,448,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IVE opened at $184.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.