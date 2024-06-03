Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,007 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCAF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,243,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TCAF opened at $30.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $31.02.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.