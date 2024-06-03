Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 8,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 55,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

Chevron stock opened at $161.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

