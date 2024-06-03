Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Community Bank raised its holdings in AbbVie by 357.6% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $160.60 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.01. The company has a market capitalization of $283.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

