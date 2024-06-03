Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $3.75 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,078 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,590,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,004,000 after buying an additional 73,889 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $531.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $535.74.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

