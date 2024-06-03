Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $593,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 74.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 7.7% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 target price (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.24.

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $282.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.81. The company has a market cap of $189.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

