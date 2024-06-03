Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $6.77 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $43.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

