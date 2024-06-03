Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Increases Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 234.2% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 416,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after acquiring an additional 292,174 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 203,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 49,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KilterHowling LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. KilterHowling LLC now owns 162,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $56.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

