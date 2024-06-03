Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 237 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWO opened at $263.62 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $273.76. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.53.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.