Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 7,601 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGDV. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $32.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

