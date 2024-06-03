Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTWV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 125,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWV opened at $137.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $803.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.90. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.96 and a 52-week high of $140.69.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

