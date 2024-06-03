Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 159 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.0% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.78.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $259.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.99 and a 200 day moving average of $282.96. The company has a market capitalization of $186.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

