Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 48 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 376,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,182,000 after purchasing an additional 367,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $454.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.05. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $460.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

