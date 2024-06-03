Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 367,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.
Shares of GSIE stock opened at $34.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $35.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07.
The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.
