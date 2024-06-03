Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RSP opened at $166.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
