Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Update

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CETEF opened at C$0.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.62. Cathedral Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.42 and a 12 month high of C$0.71.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

