Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Short Interest Update

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.9 days.
Cellcom Israel Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CELJF opened at $3.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. Cellcom Israel has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $4.49.
About Cellcom Israel
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cellcom Israel
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Best Buy Could Break Out of Its Channel Shortly
- What are earnings reports?
- Unusual Trading Volume Could Bring Breakouts in These 3 Names
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- From Discount to Discretionary: A Retail Sector Pulse Check
Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.