Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $233.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR stock opened at $226.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cencora has a 1 year low of $163.37 and a 1 year high of $246.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cencora will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $5,853,984.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $5,853,984.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $1,661,363.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,961,778 shares of company stock worth $423,593,905 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth $31,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

