Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,361,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 752,885 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $11,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,623,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 210,327 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 91,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

