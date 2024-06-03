Certus Wealth Management LLC Buys 449 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Certus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after buying an additional 196,363 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after buying an additional 134,841 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $350.68 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $357.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.