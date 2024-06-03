Certus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 693 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Certus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $105.74 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.25.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

