Certus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Certus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $104.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.44.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

