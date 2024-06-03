Certus Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,217 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Certus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Certus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $259,275,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $246,963,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,845,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,739 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of USMV opened at $82.80 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.18.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.