Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (CVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 20th

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.7% per year over the last three years.

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

