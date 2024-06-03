China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE CGA opened at $2.94 on Monday. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.47.

About China Green Agriculture

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.