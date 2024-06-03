China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Up 2.4 %
NYSE CGA opened at $2.94 on Monday. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.47.
About China Green Agriculture
