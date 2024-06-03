China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 6,655,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Overseas Property Trading Up 42.9 %

CNPPF stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. China Overseas Property has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.

China Overseas Property Company Profile

Featured Stories

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

