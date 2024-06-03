China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 6,655,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Overseas Property Trading Up 42.9 %
CNPPF stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. China Overseas Property has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.
China Overseas Property Company Profile
