Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Free Report) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,084,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513,241 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII were worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVII opened at $10.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Churchill Capital Corp VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

