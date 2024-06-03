ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

CLIR stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.07.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 186.63% and a negative return on equity of 85.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

