Clinton Larry Stinchcomb Purchases 12,000 Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $12,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,506.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Clinton Larry Stinchcomb purchased 40,000 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Clinton Larry Stinchcomb purchased 39,600 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $42,372.00.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $1.04 on Monday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 81.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.49%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CuriosityStream stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) by 782.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,132 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of CuriosityStream worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.35 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

