Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on NET shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total value of $2,511,694.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $788,963.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,337,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,500,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total transaction of $2,511,694.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 720,829 shares of company stock worth $62,782,587. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,243,000 after buying an additional 65,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $67.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.39. Cloudflare has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

