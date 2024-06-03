CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.49

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.49 and last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNX. Truist Financial raised their price target on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 64,084.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.