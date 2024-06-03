Commerce Bank Invests $205,000 in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

