Commerce Bank Purchases New Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 485.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of RPRX opened at $27.41 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.45 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

