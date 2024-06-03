Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in May

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,047,300 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 993,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,473.0 days.

Computershare Stock Performance

Shares of Computershare stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. Computershare has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Computershare Company Profile

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

