Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Copa in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.40. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $16.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.85 EPS.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPA has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

NYSE CPA opened at $97.23 on Monday. Copa has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Copa by 34,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Copa by 1,778.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

