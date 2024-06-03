Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 429,028 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 159,452 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $283,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $808.05 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $510.57 and a twelve month high of $819.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $750.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $705.36.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.52.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

