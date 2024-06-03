Couchbase (BASE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect Couchbase to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. On average, analysts expect Couchbase to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BASE. UBS Group initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 10,000 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $305,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,646,381. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $305,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 217,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,646,381. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $521,916.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,205,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,155 shares of company stock worth $2,174,373. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

