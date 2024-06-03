Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTSO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cytosorbents Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 129.89% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 299,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

