Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,122,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Danaher worth $259,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $256.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.27. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

