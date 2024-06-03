Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,266 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $18,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after buying an additional 1,191,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Datadog by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after buying an additional 651,244 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Datadog by 11.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,330,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,276,000 after buying an additional 244,567 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Datadog by 8.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,688,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,798,000 after buying an additional 131,464 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $110.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.85. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 344.31, a P/E/G ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $15,064,484.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,419,630.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,134 shares of company stock valued at $60,334,399. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

